TWRA discusses permit requirements for landowners in Unit CWD

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is addressing rumors about deer season in West Tennessee.

Amy Snider with TWRA says they’ve heard about confusion over deer season, which ended on Friday.

“Deer season closed last Friday in Unit CWD. What you can get, if you’re a landowner inside unit CWD, you may get a permit to help control the spread of the disease on your land,” Snider said.

To get the permit, you need to meet a specific set of requirements.

“You live in Fayette or Hardeman County, or, two, the property lies within a three mile radius of a TWRA confirmed positive,” Snider said.

To apply for a permit, you need to contact your local TWRA office, and a wildlife officer will complete the application for you.

“We’ve actually had hundreds of calls to our Jackson office and to our wildlife officers, and we do ask for people to please be patient,” Snider said.

Please keep in mind the process will not be immediate.

“The calls are going to be processed in the order that they are received, so just because you called today doesn’t mean you will get your application completed. It may be a day or two down the road because there could be 50 people in front of you,” Snider said.

She says they hope to have the results back from recent CWD samples soon.

“You can imagine after the holidays, it got really busy with people harvesting deer, so we’re still waiting on a few samples,” Snider said.

To reach the TWRA office, call (731) 423-5725 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.