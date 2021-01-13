Additional death, 85 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says a 71-year-old man died Jan. 11 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 152 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 85 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 9,748 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,888 (60.4%)

38301: 2,813 (28.8%)

38356: 160 (1.6%)

38391: 84 (0.8%)

38366: 164 (1.7%)

38343: 71 (0.7%)

38313: 211 (2.1%)

38392: 67 (0.7%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 122 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 92 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,490 (25.5%)

White: 4,091 (42%)

Asian: 36 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 226 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,726 (28%)

Gender:

Female: 5,431 (55.7%)

Male: 4,237 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 7,079 (72.6%)

Not recovered: 723 (7.4%)

Better: 1,060 (10.9%)

Unknown: 734 (7.5%)

Deaths: 152 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 497 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,151 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,632 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,439 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,410 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,406 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,092 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 611 (6.3%)

80+: 409 (4.2%)

Unknown: 101 (1%)

