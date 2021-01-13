NACDS talks coronavirus vaccine roll out

JACKSON, Tenn. — The National Association of Chain Drug Stores is discussing retail pharmacies’ role in giving COVID-19 vaccines.

NACDS discussed the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program, which can help the vaccine roll out process be quicker and more effective to administer to patients.

Since many people live within five miles of a local pharmacy, it will be easier to give out the vaccines.

“With pharmacy retailers we can easily administer 100 million vaccines in 30 days and that solution is leveraging a nations 4,000 health pharmacies with only one vaccinator,” said Kathleen Jaeger with NACDS.

This is a conservative estimate, and chain pharmacies stand ready to answer this call and lean in more.

This simple solution would exceed both the Trump Administration’s goal of 20 million shots, and the incoming Biden Administration’s promise of 100 million doses in 100 days.