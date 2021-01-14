3 additional deaths, 36 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another three Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Those residents are:
- a 65-year-old man, who died Jan. 10.
- a 48-year-old man, who died Jan. 7.
- an 84-year-old woman, who died Jan. 13.
The health department also confirmed another 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,784.
Those patients range in age from 10-months-old to 89-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,903 (60.3%)
- 38301: 2,832 (28.9%)
- 38356: 160 (1.6%)
- 38391: 84 (0.8%)
- 38366: 165 (1.7%)
- 38343: 71 (0.7%)
- 38313: 212 (2.2%)
- 38392: 67 (0.7%)
- 38355: 28 (0.3%)
- 38362: 122 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 5 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,514 (25.7%)
- White: 4,122 (42.1%)
- Asian: 37 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 228 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 178 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,705 (27.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,456 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,253 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 75 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 7,296 (74.5%)
- Not recovered: 655 (6.7%)
- Better: 966 (9.9%)
- Unknown: 712 (7.3%)
- Deaths: 155 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 501 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,154 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,639 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,444 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,418 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,411 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,097 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 613 (6.3%)
- 80+: 410 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 97 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.