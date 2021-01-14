3 additional deaths, 36 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another three Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

Those residents are:

a 65-year-old man, who died Jan. 10.

a 48-year-old man, who died Jan. 7.

an 84-year-old woman, who died Jan. 13.

The health department also confirmed another 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,784.

Those patients range in age from 10-months-old to 89-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,903 (60.3%)

38301: 2,832 (28.9%)

38356: 160 (1.6%)

38391: 84 (0.8%)

38366: 165 (1.7%)

38343: 71 (0.7%)

38313: 212 (2.2%)

38392: 67 (0.7%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 122 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,514 (25.7%)

White: 4,122 (42.1%)

Asian: 37 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 228 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 178 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,705 (27.7%)

Gender:

Female: 5,456 (55.8%)

Male: 4,253 (43.5%)

Unknown: 75 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 7,296 (74.5%)

Not recovered: 655 (6.7%)

Better: 966 (9.9%)

Unknown: 712 (7.3%)

Deaths: 155 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 501 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,154 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,639 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,444 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,418 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,411 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,097 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 613 (6.3%)

80+: 410 (4.2%)

Unknown: 97 (1%)

