Mayor Conger presents Photographer of the Year Award

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger presented Renee Day with the Jackson Photo Club, Photographer of the Year Award according to a news release from the city.

1/2 Mayor Conger and Renee Day - Photo by Kay Crick Photography

2/2 Turtle and Dragonfly - Photo by Rene Day



The release says Day was honored on Thursday for her outstanding photography skills and club participation throughout 2020.

Day’s image “Turtle and Dragonfly” was previously chosen as one of thirteen images to be displayed in the annual Reelfoot Lake State Park 2021 Calendar, according to the release.

The city says Day’s interest in photography began many years ago, and after retirement, photography became her passion.

Along with winning or placing in several photography contests, Day has showcased her work at The Ned, the release said.

The Jackson Photo Club membership is open to all hobby photographers.

For more information, visit their website.