Dyersburg State marks 35th official MLK Day with video

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College hosted a virtual program honoring Dr. Martin Luther Kng Jr. Day.

The college posted the video for the community to watch on their Facebook and YouTube channel.

The program consisted of multiple guests speakers, including Robin Gadsden-Dupree, who is a local community activist.

“Because after all, everything you read, everything you hear, everything you experience about him can help and should help shape you in a positive way,” he said.

The holiday became official in 1986, making 2021 the 35th anniversary observance.