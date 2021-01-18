Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Garth Brooks Cma Mgn

Brooks joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez among others and performed during the inaugural celebration of President Barack Obama in 2009.

He turned down a chance to play for President Donald Trump in 2017, citing a scheduling conflict.

Invited by incoming first lady Jill Biden, Brooks has known the Bidens for more than a decade, when Joe Biden was Obama’s vice president.

He said that for this week’s inaugural, he would perform solo doing “broken down, bare-bones stuff.”

