Niven reflects on 200th career win

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a 61-58 win over West Alabama this past Friday night, David Niven recorded his 200th career win as the head men’s basketball coach at Union University.

Niven has spent the last 12 years leading the Union program and currently has the Bulldogs off to a 5-3 start in the Gulf South Conference.

Friday night was certainly a night to enjoy, however Niven explained Tuesday afternoon that the end goal is to bring home a conference title. For Niven personally, the milestone is a testament to the daily support from the university, as well as an opportunity to simply appreciate being able to have a basketball season.

“We’ve got great leadership across the board,” said Niven. “People give you everything you need to be successful, and they give you a ton of support. I think it does give you the ability to coach in the moment, and keep your players focused on the moment, which is what we try to do every year.”

After a full week of practice, the Bulldogs will return to action this Friday and Saturday for a pair of conference games at Mississippi College.