1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Highway 18

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Wednesday morning on Highway 18 in Madison County.

THP says the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A crash report says a vehicle was heading southbound on Highway 18, and a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by 56-year-old Sharon Marshall was going northbound.

The report says the vehicles hit head-on, and both vehicles went off the roadway.

Marshall, of Medon, was killed in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were injured.