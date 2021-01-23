Additional death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 65-year-old man died Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 162 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 39 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,202.

Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 76-years-old.

There are currently 19 Madison County residents are hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,137 (60.1%)

38301: 2,965 (29%)

38356: 166 (1.6%)

38391: 89 (0.8%)

38366: 176 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 216 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 90 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,632 (25.8%)

White: 4,298 (42.1%)

Asian: 40 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 234 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 185 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,813 (27.6%)

Gender:

Female: 5,690 (55.8%)

Male: 4,434 (43.5%)

Unknown: 78 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,130 (89.5%)

Not recovered: 276 (2.7%)

Better: 335 (3.3%)

Unknown: 299 (2.9%)

Deaths: 162 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 519 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,188 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,717 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,495 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,479 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,470 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,161 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 650 (6.4%)

80+: 419 (4.1%)

Unknown: 104 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.