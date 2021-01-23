Additional death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 65-year-old man died Jan. 22 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 162 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 39 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,202.
Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 76-years-old.
There are currently 19 Madison County residents are hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,137 (60.1%)
38301: 2,965 (29%)
38356: 166 (1.6%)
38391: 89 (0.8%)
38366: 176 (1.7%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 216 (2.1%)
38392: 72 (0.7%)
38355: 29 (0.3%)
38362: 135 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.1%)
38302: 18 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.2%)
38378: 2 (0.1%)
38303: 6 (0.1%)
38340: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 90 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,632 (25.8%)
White: 4,298 (42.1%)
Asian: 40 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 234 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 185 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,813 (27.6%)
Gender:
Female: 5,690 (55.8%)
Male: 4,434 (43.5%)
Unknown: 78 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 9,130 (89.5%)
Not recovered: 276 (2.7%)
Better: 335 (3.3%)
Unknown: 299 (2.9%)
Deaths: 162 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 519 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,188 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,717 (16.8%)
31 – 40 years: 1,495 (14.7%)
41 – 50 years: 1,479 (14.5%)
51 – 60 years: 1,470 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,161 (11.4%)
71 – 80 years: 650 (6.4%)
80+: 419 (4.1%)
Unknown: 104 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.