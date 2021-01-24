34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,236 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
A total of 10,236 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 6-months-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,146 (60%)
38301: 2,986 (29.2%)
38356: 167 (1.6%)
38391: 89 (0.8%)
38366: 177 (1.7%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 217 (2.1%)
38392: 72 (0.7%)
38355: 29 (0.3%)
38362: 135 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.1%)
38302: 18 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.2%)
38378: 2 (0.1%)
38303: 6 (0.1%)
38340: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 91 (0.8%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,646 (25.9%)
White: 4,311 (42.1%)
Asian: 40 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 236 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 186 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,817 (27.5%)
Gender:
Female: 5,705 (55.7%)
Male: 4,451 (43.5%)
Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 9,158 (89.5%)
Not recovered: 270 (2.6%)
Better: 350 (3.4%)
Unknown: 296 (2.9%)
Deaths: 162 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 525 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,190 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,723 (16.9%)
31 – 40 years: 1,498 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,483 (14.5%)
51 – 60 years: 1,475 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,163 (11.4%)
71 – 80 years: 652 (6.4%)
80+: 422 (4.1%)
Unknown: 105 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.