34 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,236 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

A total of 10,236 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 6-months-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,146 (60%)

38301: 2,986 (29.2%)

38356: 167 (1.6%)

38391: 89 (0.8%)

38366: 177 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 217 (2.1%)

38392: 72 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 18 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,646 (25.9%)

White: 4,311 (42.1%)

Asian: 40 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 236 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 186 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,817 (27.5%)

Gender:

Female: 5,705 (55.7%)

Male: 4,451 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,158 (89.5%)

Not recovered: 270 (2.6%)

Better: 350 (3.4%)

Unknown: 296 (2.9%)

Deaths: 162 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 525 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,190 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,723 (16.9%)

31 – 40 years: 1,498 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,483 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,475 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,163 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 652 (6.4%)

80+: 422 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

