383lbs of marijuana, 40lbs cocaine recovered from traffic stop in Henderson Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced Monday that 383 pounds of marijuana and 40 pounds of cocaine were recovered from a traffic stop near the 101 mile marker on Interstate 40.

According to a news release, a semi truck was pulled over by a THP trooper for a traffic violation on January 15. Upon inspection, he “discovered possible indicators of criminal activity.”

Additional troopers arrived at the scene for assistance and discovered irregularities with the driver’s shipping manifest.

The troopers entered the semi’s trailer and located what appeared to be a professionally packaged pallet that was not indicated on the shipping manifest.

The release states that the pallet contained 12 undocumented boxes which troopers then opened to inspect the contents — which contained 383 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana.

Troopers also discovered an additional box inside the trailer which contained 40 pounds of cocaine.

According to the release, 25-year-old David A. Seville (driver) of Brooklyn, New York, and 57-year-old Michael J. Blake (co-driver) of Jamaica, New York, were charged with the possession of schedule VI drugs with the intent to deliver.

Both men also face a criminal complaint filed in federal court for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.