Search underway for person who ran from police in Henderson Co.

UPDATE (12:45 p.m. 1/25/21): The THP has called off their search and the person of interest has been identified as Christopher J. Graves.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an individual on the west side of Henderson County.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, the person ran from authorities Monday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m. Monday, the person was on foot in the Juno/Poplar Springs area, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol on the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

