44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,463 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 44 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says there are now a total of 10,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

Those new cases range in age from 10-years-old to 76-years-old.

There are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,266 (59.8%)

38301: 3,064 (29.2%)

38356: 174 (1.6%)

38391: 94 (0.9%)

38366: 186 (1.7%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 219 (2.1%)

38392: 73 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.3%)

38362: 135 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 93 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,724 (26%)

White: 4,445 (42.5%)

Asian: 43 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 242 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 194 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,815 (26.9%)

Gender:

Female: 5,822 (55.6%)

Male: 4,561 (43.6%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,504 (90.8%)

Not recovered: 241 (2.3%)

Better: 305 (2.9%)

Unknown: 248 (2.4%)

Deaths: 165 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 533 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,215 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,774 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,522 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,508 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,505 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,199 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 675 (6.4%)

80+: 428 (4.1%)

Unknown: 104 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.