44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,463 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 44 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says there are now a total of 10,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those new cases range in age from 10-years-old to 76-years-old.
There are currently 14 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,266 (59.8%)
38301: 3,064 (29.2%)
38356: 174 (1.6%)
38391: 94 (0.9%)
38366: 186 (1.7%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 219 (2.1%)
38392: 73 (0.7%)
38355: 30 (0.3%)
38362: 135 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.2%)
38378: 2 (0.1%)
38303: 6 (0.1%)
38340: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 93 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,724 (26%)
White: 4,445 (42.5%)
Asian: 43 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 242 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 194 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,815 (26.9%)
Gender:
Female: 5,822 (55.6%)
Male: 4,561 (43.6%)
Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 9,504 (90.8%)
Not recovered: 241 (2.3%)
Better: 305 (2.9%)
Unknown: 248 (2.4%)
Deaths: 165 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 533 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,215 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,774 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,522 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,508 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,505 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,199 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 675 (6.4%)
80+: 428 (4.1%)
Unknown: 104 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.