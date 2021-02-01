‘Off The Square’ provides new space for Paris boutiques

PARIS, Tenn. — A local woman is providing local business owners with an opportunity.

Alexandria Stout, who is only 22, provides over 4,000 square feet of space to house local boutiques in Paris.

“Off The Square is kind of like a boutique of boutiques. If you go around you’ll see several different vendors who sell different items. Everything’s different and unique,” Stout said.

Stout is on a mission to support local businesses in a cost-efficient way.

“We kind of open up the opportunity for businesses that may only have a Facebook page or an Etsy account and give them the opportunity to have a brick and mortar store, without all of the expenses of the overhead cost of startup of a business,” Stout said.

The shops offer a variety of items from clothing and candles, to jewelry and light fixtures.

Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce CEO Travis McLeese says he feels this business will be the start to bringing more people to the city.

“Paris is full of unique shopping opportunities and so we find that when you become a shopping destination, where people can go to one centralized location like downtown Paris and find a wide variety of unique opportunities, they’re going to come here and they’re going to visit multiple stores,” McLeese said.

McLeese says he sees “Off The Square” being the anchor for new businesses in the downtown area.

“It’s one of those things where when you walk in the door here, you feel welcomed and that’s how we hope you walk in the door of any business in Paris,” McLeese said. “But Alex has done a great job with her customer service and providing those opportunities.”

She says she was able to start this business at such a young age due to growing up with entrepreneur family members.

“I knew that there were hard times and there are even harder times, but I still wanted to proceed with this because I knew that not only would it be helping our community, but it would be helping out the other smaller businesses here as well,” Stout said.

Stout’s building can accommodate 37 businesses and currently has 14 being rented, so there is still room to have your boutique here. Soon, they’ll even have an upstairs place for yoga lovers.

Off The Square is located at 103 North Brewer Street in Paris. They are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

More more information, you can call Off The Square at (731) 407-7078.