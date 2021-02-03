West Tennessee Walmarts to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple West Tennessee Walmarts will soon be able to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
The company announced on Wednesday that it expanded its in-store vaccination program to five new states, including Tennessee.
The three West Tennessee Walmarts that will be participating in the program are in Bolivar, Dyersburg, and Brownsville.
In the near future, Walmart will be launching online scheduling tools to help eligible populations sign up for the program.
“We do not have dates for other stores to roll just yet, but it’s happening so quickly, I have a feeling that it’s going to be happening very quickly in almost all locations,” said Walmart’s Health and Wellness Market Director Andrea Raines.
The sign-ups are only to those population groups deemed currently eligible by the state.
Stores that will be participating include:
- 2650 Lake Road in Dyersburg
- 4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown
- 1604 West Market Street in Bolivar
- 1100 South Dupree Avenue in Brownsville
- 628 Highway 51 North in Ripley
- 2130 North Locust Avenue in Lawrenceburg
- 3034 Rhea County Highway in Dayton
- 7525 Winchester Road in Memphis
- 3950 Austin Peay Highway in Memphis
- 6990 East Shelby Drive in Memphis
- 2856 Hickory Hill Road in Memphis
- 5255 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis
- 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Road in Memphis
- 110 Rocky Bottom Drive in Unicoi
- 915 North Chancery Street in Mcminnville
- 8445 US Highway 51 North in Millington
- 560 West Poplar Avenue in Collierville
- 8400 Highway 64 in Bartlett
- 577 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova
- 6520 Memphis Arlington Road in Bartlett