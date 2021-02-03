West Tennessee Walmarts to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple West Tennessee Walmarts will soon be able to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

The company announced on Wednesday that it expanded its in-store vaccination program to five new states, including Tennessee.

The three West Tennessee Walmarts that will be participating in the program are in Bolivar, Dyersburg, and Brownsville.

In the near future, Walmart will be launching online scheduling tools to help eligible populations sign up for the program.

“We do not have dates for other stores to roll just yet, but it’s happening so quickly, I have a feeling that it’s going to be happening very quickly in almost all locations,” said Walmart’s Health and Wellness Market Director Andrea Raines.

The sign-ups are only to those population groups deemed currently eligible by the state.

Stores that will be participating include: