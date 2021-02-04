Haywood High School mourns loss of basketball coach Patrice Boyd

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Faculty, staff and students at Haywood High School are remembering the impact of a well-respected coach, and the legacy she leaves behind.

“This morning coach Boyd did not report to work on time like she usually does. Our administrator hadn’t heard from her, so she asked our school SRO to go do a wellness check on her,” said Athletic Director Tim Seymour.

After a wellness check was conducted, officers found Haywood County head girls basketball coach Patrice Boyd unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

“Her death impacts the school, but it reaches outside of the school. It’s a death that impacts this entire community. Coach Boyd is a Tomcat legend, from her time here as a player, from her time away when she went to college and then that she chose to return,” Seymour said.

Boyd graduated from Haywood High School in 1996. She then returned as an administrator, teacher and coach, leading the Lady Tomcats to the class TSSAA state semifinals in 2018.

However, she was more than just a leader on the court, she was a beloved mentor and friend.

“I think that our class is truly saddened. Class of 2021 specifically because we’ve just had a lot of time with her,” said Senior Class Treasure Trey Cunningham. “She just embodies this tough love type of mentality and to lose that, we just haven’t appreciated it until now.”

Cunningham says he will miss the toughness Boyd instilled in so many of Haywood students.

“As a class officer, we would have a lot of meetings and she would fuss at me a lot, and I think that I’ll truly miss her fussing at me and the other class officers and making sure that we had everything that we need,” Cunningham said.

Seymour says the future of girls basketball is uncertain at this time.

“We’re about our kids and we’re going to let our kids make that decision. If our young ladies choose to play, then we will move forward because we do feel that that’s what coach Boyd would want, but we’re going to put that in the hands of our young ladies,” Seymour said.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but faculty and students say this is not only a time for mourning, but a time for mourning within the entire community.

As a result of Boyd’s death, classes have been cancelled for Friday for Haywood High School students.