30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,628 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,628.
Those new patients range in age from 7-years-old to 83-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,350 (59.7%)
38301: 3,123 (29.3%)
38356: 182 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 191 (1.8%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 222 (2%)
38392: 74 (0.7%)
38355: 30 (0.2%)
38362: 137 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.2%)
38378: 2 (0.1%)
38303: 6 (0.1%)
38340: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,776 (26.1%)
White: 4,544 (42.8%)
Asian: 44 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 249 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,820 (26.5%)
Gender:
Female: 5,922 (55.7%)
Male: 4,627 (43.5%)
Unknown: 79 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 9,844 (92.6%)
Not recovered: 177 (1.7%)
Better: 242 (2.3%)
Unknown: 195 (1.8%)
Deaths: 170 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 547 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,237 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,805 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,547 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,535 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,528 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,219 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 678 (6.4%)
80+: 431 (4.1%)
Unknown: 101 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.