33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,661 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,661.
Those new patients range in age from 11-years-old to 82-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,370 (59.7%)
38301: 3,130 (29.3%)
38356: 184 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 192 (1.8%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 224 (2.1%)
38392: 74 (0.7%)
38355: 30 (0.2%)
38362: 138 (1.2%)
38006: 6 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.2%)
38378: 2 (0.1%)
38303: 6 (0.1%)
38340: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,782 (26.1%)
White: 4,556 (42.7%)
Asian: 44 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 250 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,834 (26.6%)
Gender:
Female: 5,938 (55.7%)
Male: 4,640 (43.5%)
Unknown: 83 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 9,865 (92.5%)
Not recovered: 172 (1.6%)
Better: 247 (2.3%)
Unknown: 207 (2%)
Deaths: 170 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 547 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,241 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,814 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,552 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,539 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,531 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,221 (11.4%)
71 – 80 years: 679 (6.4%)
80+: 432 (4.1%)
Unknown: 105 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.