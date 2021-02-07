33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,661 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,661.

Those new patients range in age from 11-years-old to 82-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,370 (59.7%)

38301: 3,130 (29.3%)

38356: 184 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 192 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 224 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 138 (1.2%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,782 (26.1%)

White: 4,556 (42.7%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 250 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 195 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,834 (26.6%)

Gender:

Female: 5,938 (55.7%)

Male: 4,640 (43.5%)

Unknown: 83 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,865 (92.5%)

Not recovered: 172 (1.6%)

Better: 247 (2.3%)

Unknown: 207 (2%)

Deaths: 170 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 547 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,241 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,814 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,552 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,539 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,531 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,221 (11.4%)

71 – 80 years: 679 (6.4%)

80+: 432 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.