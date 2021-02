JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are searching for a missing man.

Police say Billy Perry Jr. has not been seen or heard from since around 9 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Police say Perry may be in either a tan or gray Suburban with Tennessee tag 517ZHZ.

Perry is described as about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 193 pounds.

Anyone with information on Perry’s location is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.