17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,776 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,776.
Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,444 (59.8%)
38301: 3,168 (29.4%)
38356: 184 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 193 (1.8%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 224 (2.1%)
38392: 74 (0.7%)
38355: 30 (0.2%)
38362: 140 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,838 (26.3%)
White: 4,654 (43.2%)
Asian: 44 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 251 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 201 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,788 (25.9%)
Gender:
Female: 6,010 (55.8%)
Male: 4,685 (43.5%)
Unknown: 81 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,107 (93.8%)
Not recovered: 141 (1.3%)
Better: 198 (1.8%)
Unknown: 149 (1.4%)
Deaths: 181 (1.7%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 558 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,254 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,833 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,567 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,549 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,549 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,238 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 689 (6.4%)
80+: 437 (4.1%)
Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.