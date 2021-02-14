17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,776 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,776.

Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,444 (59.8%)

38301: 3,168 (29.4%)

38356: 184 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 193 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 224 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 140 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,838 (26.3%)

White: 4,654 (43.2%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 251 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 201 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,788 (25.9%)

Gender:

Female: 6,010 (55.8%)

Male: 4,685 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,107 (93.8%)

Not recovered: 141 (1.3%)

Better: 198 (1.8%)

Unknown: 149 (1.4%)

Deaths: 181 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 558 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,254 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,833 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,567 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,549 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,549 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,238 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 689 (6.4%)

80+: 437 (4.1%)

Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.