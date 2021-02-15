Auditor, police asked to investigate box of missing vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in eastern Tennessee have hired an external auditor and asked police to investigate after a box of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines went missing.

Public health officials announced last week the 975 doses were likely thrown out by accident.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said on Monday that he reached out to external auditing firm Pugh CPA.

In addition, Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan asked the Knoxville Police Department to investigate.

State officials say the doses were shipped, but local officials said they have no record of receiving them.

Jacobs says there’s nothing to indicate malicious intent or criminal activity and officials want to confirm that.