Memphis airport to reopen terminal amid water pressure woes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Incoming and outgoing passenger flights at Memphis International Airport will resume afternoon after being canceled due to terminal closures caused by system-wide water pressure issues, the facility said.

According to a press release on Saturday, temporary restroom facilities will be set up because the water pressure problems have still not been resolved.

However, Memphis Light, Gas and Water are working to repair the system to restore reliable water supply for restrooms, operations, food and beverage, and the airlines.

The airport will resume passenger flights at 3 p.m. Central after canceling those flights on Friday.