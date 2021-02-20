Pet of the Week: Spice

This week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is Spice!

This beautiful girl is a 3-year-old American Bully who is full of smiles and sweetness.

She came to Saving The Animals Together after her family moved and could no longer care for her.

They wanted to insure that Spice got the absolute best new family and reached out to STAT rescue.

Spice has spent her life in a family setting and loves kids.

She’s an easy going girl who loves hanging out with her family, cuddling on the couch, and doing absolutely nothing.

Are you the family Spice is looking for?

For more information on Spice or any other available dogs please call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828, visit their website or their Facebook page.