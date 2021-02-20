West Tennesseans continue to enjoy the snow

(West TN) — Several West TN residents have been enjoying the snow and are sharing their photos with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

1/7 A. Parks and K. Williams of Medina

2/7 Snow-woman by C. Chism

3/7 carol-and-denny-dix-scaled 2 Ft of snow by C. and D. Dix of Jackson

4/7 David and Kelly of Atwood

5/7 The Dill Girls of Spring Creek



6/7 Twin Towers by J. White of Jackson

7/7 R. Inman of Lexington Tn













Many area residents have been very creative and are showcasing their snow-man and snow-woman building skills.

Others have taken to fort building, or acting out scenes with some of their favorite ice-loving characters.

With all the amazing photos received, it seems that while the snow can bring travel issues, many people have still taken the time to get out and enjoy the good things the occasional snow has to offer.