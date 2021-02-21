13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,823 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,823.
Those new patients range in age from 17-years-old to 83-years-old.
There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,458 (59.6%)
38301: 3,189 (29.5%)
38356: 186 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 195 (1.8%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 229 (2.1%)
38392: 74 (0.7%)
38355: 30 (0.3%)
38362: 141 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,854 (26.4%)
White: 4,687 (43.3%)
Asian: 45 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,781 (25.7%)
Gender:
Female: 6,033 (55.7%)
Male: 4,709 (43.5%)
Unknown: 81 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,208 (94.3%)
Not recovered: 122 (1.1%)
Better: 174 (1.6%)
Unknown: 136 (1.3%)
Deaths: 183 (1.7%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,255 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,833 (16.9%)
31 – 40 years: 1,575 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,555 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,555 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,248 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 692 (6.4%)
80+: 444 (4.1%)
Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.