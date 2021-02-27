10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,895 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 10 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,895.
Those new patients range in age from 18-years-old to 87-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,491 (59.6%)
38301: 3,220 (29.5%)
38356: 186 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 199 (1.8%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 229 (2.1%)
38392: 74 (0.7%)
38355: 31 (0.3%)
38362: 142 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 98 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,881 (26.4%)
White: 4,731 (43.4%)
Asian: 47 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 255 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 202 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,779 (25.5%)
Gender:
Female: 6,077 (55.8%)
Male: 4,739 (43.5%)
Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,359 (95.1%)
Not recovered: 106 (1%)
Better: 133 (1.2%)
Unknown: 112 (1%)
Deaths: 185 (1.7%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,258 (11.6%)
21 – 30 years: 1,848 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,582 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,563 (14.3%)
51 – 60 years: 1,569 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,267 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 697 (6.4%)
80+: 445 (4.1%)
Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.