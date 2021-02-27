Henry County mask mandate extended

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn, — According to a press release from the Henry County Emergency Management and Safety Department, Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has extended the mask mandate for Henry County.

The extension comes after the decline in new cases and hospitalizations after the start of COVID-19 vaccinations and the inclusion of the county mask mandate.

In a statement from the release, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway said, “I am encouraged our numbers continue to decline however, we will continue to ask our citizens remain cautious

for a while longer for the good of our health. I am optimistic the county positivity rate will continue to decline as more people get vaccinated and we can soon get back to normal.

I want to thank all our healthcare professionals working hard to make Henry County a leader in Tennessee for the number of persons vaccinated per capita.”

According to the release, the extended mandate is set to expire on March 27, 2021 at midnight.