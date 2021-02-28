Health Dept. to open additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a news release, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will open additional vaccine appointments on Monday, March 1 to eligible residents 65-years-old or older.

Per the release eligible Madison Co. residents in this phase can schedule appointments online at their website or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line at 1-888-796-8894.

If anyone has any questions about appointments or trouble scheduling one, they are asked to call the appointment line.

The appointments will be in 30 minute increments. Residents can show up at any point during their allotted time slot to the designated location to receive the vaccine.

Per the release, residents are asked to bring a valid ID with proof of age and Madison County residency.

COVID-19 vaccines are not currently available to the general public.

However, the health department will notify the public when additional vaccines are available to move on to the next phase of distribution.

For more information call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771 or find Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination plan here.

Information can also be found at the Tennessee Department of Health website, or the CDC website.