6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,946 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of six new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are now 10,946 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 22-years-old to 60-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,516 (59.5%)

38301: 3,240 (29.6%)

38356: 187 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 201 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 229 (2.1%)

38392: 75 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 143 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 99 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,903 (26.5%)

White: 4,762 (43.5%)

Asian: 49 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,770 (25.3%)

Gender:

Female: 6,104 (55.8%)

Male: 4,762 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,411 (95.1%)

Not recovered: 86 (0.8%)

Better: 130 (1.2%)

Unknown: 124 (1.1%)

Deaths: 195 (1.8%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 564 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,858 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,588 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,572 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,578 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,275 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 701 (6.4%)

80+: 449 (4.1%)

Unknown: 101 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.