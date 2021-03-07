6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,946 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of six new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now 10,946 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 22-years-old to 60-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,516 (59.5%)
38301: 3,240 (29.6%)
38356: 187 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 201 (1.8%)
38343: 74 (0.7%)
38313: 229 (2.1%)
38392: 75 (0.7%)
38355: 31 (0.3%)
38362: 143 (1.3%)
38006: 6 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 99 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,903 (26.5%)
White: 4,762 (43.5%)
Asian: 49 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,770 (25.3%)
Gender:
Female: 6,104 (55.8%)
Male: 4,762 (43.5%)
Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,411 (95.1%)
Not recovered: 86 (0.8%)
Better: 130 (1.2%)
Unknown: 124 (1.1%)
Deaths: 195 (1.8%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 564 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,858 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,588 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,572 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,578 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,275 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 701 (6.4%)
80+: 449 (4.1%)
Unknown: 101 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.