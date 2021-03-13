Additional death, 6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
A 70-year-old man died March 12 due to complications caused by COVID-19, according to the health department.
A total of 199 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,982.
Those patients range in age from 14-years-old to 70-years-old.
There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,531 (59.5%)
38301: 3,251 (29.6%)
38356: 188 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 201 (1.8%)
38343: 75 (0.7%)
38313: 230 (2.1%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 145 (1.3%)
38006: 7 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 100 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,922 (26.6%)
White: 4,781 (43.5%)
Asian: 52 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)
Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,765 (25.2%)
Gender:
Female: 6,124 (55.8%)
Male: 4,779 (43.5%)
Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,427 (95%)
Not recovered: 90 (0.8%)
Better: 135 (1.2%)
Unknown: 131 (1.2%)
Deaths: 199 (1.8%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 563 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,261 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,867 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,591 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,577 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,591 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,277 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 703 (6.4%)
80+: 451 (4.1%)
Unknown: 101 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.