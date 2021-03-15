‘Takeout 2 You’ brings food delivery to rural West Tennessee

MARTIN, Tenn. — A local man started a food delivery service that has gotten popular within West Tennessee communities.

Paris resident, George Cobbs is making ordering food convenient for those in rural West Tennessee.

“Takeout 2 You is a food delivery service/courier service, and we specialize in delivering whatever you want, but the main thing we deliver is food,” Cobbs said.

Takeout 2 You started in Paris, but is now available in seven counties. The app is available through the Apple and Google Play store.

“I started this company about a year and a half ago. There was a day I wanted to order some ice cream and couldn’t do it, so the light bulb just came on to start,” Cobbs said.

Cobbs says the community has taken a liking to his app, and it has become very successful for its abilities and offerings.

DoorDash, a competitor, recently made its way to Martin, one the places Cobb’s delivery app services. But some local business owners say they prefer Takeout 2 You for its benefits.

“From day one, everything I’ve ever done has had ‘support local’ attached to it, so that’s what we’re all about. The biggest difference is we do it for the restaurants for free. We don’t charge them a penny. Some of these major corporations, they’re charging the restaurants 20-40%,” Cobbs said.

The Grind co-owner, Alan Laderman, says he was excited about the idea of using a local delivery service operated by a local.

He says Takeout 2 You has provided an opportunity for more customers to try his food during the pandemic.

“Smaller communities like to back each other and keep the money local and help each other out,” Landerman said.

Cobbs says after such success, he’s excited to expand Takeout 2 You and bring it to more areas within West Tennessee. He says Jackson is next on his list.

To learn more about Takeout 2 You, visit their website.