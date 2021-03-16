Union University hosts guest speaker for annual lecture

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members come together to hear a special lecture.

President of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky, Richard Albert Mohler Jr., spoke at the annual David and Lanese Dockery Lectures at Union University Tuesday.

He gave two lectures, with the evening’s topic being “Religious Liberty and the Looming Crisis: So, Which ‘Liberty’ Shall Prevail?” and “Religious Liberty and the Imago Dei: Why Recognize Any Liberty?”

He says, the turnout really reassured him.

“What I saw here tonight is the affirmation in the fact that there is a lot of interest in religious liberty. Students, especially at their age right now, recognize that we’re seeing the entire society reshape before our eyes,” Mohler said.

Both lectures were free and open to the public.