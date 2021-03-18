4 deaths, 9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four Madison County residents due to COVID-19 complications.
Those residents are:
- a 100-year-old woman, who died Oct. 9, 2020
- a 61-year-old woman, who died Nov. 15, 2020
- an 82-year-old woman, who died Dec. 30, 2020
- a 100-year-old man, who died Jan. 22
A total of 212 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,011.
Those new patients range in age from 1-year-old to 71-years-old.
Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,541 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,265 (29.6%)
- 38356: 188 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 201 (1.8%)
- 38343: 75 (0.7%)
- 38313: 231 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 147 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,932 (26.6%)
- White: 4,794 (43.5%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 258 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 205 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,770 (25.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,143 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,789 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,428 (94.7%)
- Not recovered: 91 (0.8%)
- Better: 143 (1.3%)
- Unknown: 137 (1.3%)
- Deaths: 212 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 567 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,261 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,873 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,596 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,580 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,595 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,280 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 706 (6.4%)
- 80+: 451 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.