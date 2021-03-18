Local company talks surge of lumber prices over past year

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’ve tried to remodel or build something lately, you may have noticed — but local lumber companies say prices have surged in the past year.

“I’ve been in this business probably 10-12 years, and this is really strange. This past year has been real strange,” said Scott Wilson, operations manager at Jenkins Lumber Company.

Wilson says this year, they have seen the price of lumber skyrocket, and it’s hard to even keep it in stock.

“They’re daily going up, even now,” Wilson said. “I used to give quotes on lumber, people calling me, individuals and contractors, good out for 30 days, now we’re at 48 hours.”

Boards used for porch ceilings and finishing work just got back in stock a couple of weeks ago, and the price of 6×6’s have tripled.

“This time last year, I’m going to say it was around $28-30,” Wilson said. “Now it’s like $80, maybe $90. I haven’t checked it today.”

While the OSB board was out of stock, people were using plywood to build their homes.

“This time last year, I want to say it was around $7.99. It’s around $33 to $34 now.”

Wilson says the owners of this company are just now starting to fill their bays back up with wood. And the supply and demand issue they’re having is actually happening for multiple reasons.

“It started with COVID when it hit,” Wilson said. “The supply and demand there. The shifts were cut back at the plants and the mills. It caused shortages very quickly.”

But then interest rates on homes lowered.

“And it has not been able to catch back up.”

And while this may deter the DIY-er, people with big projects are willing to pay the price.

“Individuals come in every day bringing house plans. We tell them, ‘If you’re willing to wait, let’s hope the prices of lumber are going to go down.’ But they’re ready to build just because of interest rates, where the interest rates are,” Wilson said.

Wilson also told us this isn’t a problem with only their lumber yard — he’s seeing it everywhere.