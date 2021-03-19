Health department opens COVID-19 vaccinations to residents ages 16+

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for all Madison County residents, ages 16 and older, according to a news release.

The release say this will include individuals in all phases.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

If you do not have internet access, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line at 1-888-796-8894 to schedule an appointment or if you have trouble scheduling an appointment.

Appointments will be issued in 30 minute increments. Residents are asked to show up during their designated time at their designated location, and bring a valid ID.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.