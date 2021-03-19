TN man charged with setting fire, killing man after lawnmower altercation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been charged with intentionally setting a fire that killed a man in a rooming house.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 57-year-old Jerry Lee Sanders has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the death of 54-year-old Gregory Fowler.

Prosecutors say Sanders and Fowler got into an argument over a lawnmower at a Memphis rooming house last May.

Investigators say Sanders told Fowler to leave the house, but Fowler refused.

Sanders then doused part of the house with gasoline and threw a lit paper towel on the floor.

It’s unclear whether Sanders has an attorney.