Walmart pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you are looking for a location to get your COVID-19 vaccine, all Walmart locations are offering available appointments.

“We have had a lot of people come in and get vaccinated, and we’re just excited to spread the awareness and help people become vaccinated,” said Lauren Smith, pharmacy clinical services manager for Walmart in south Jackson.

To sign up for an appointment, go to walmart.com/covidvaccine — there you will be able to pick a location, time and date to get vaccinated.

Walmart is administering the Moderna, Phizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

If you have a preference, call your local Walmart to see which one they are providing.

“When you come in for your appointment, we ask that you do bring your insurance card in case if we do need it, but all vaccines are free to everyone,” Smith said. “We also want to make sure that you bring in your driver’s license so that we can verify your eligibility.”

When signing up, you have the opportunity to fill out a questionnaire online to speed up the process. If you would rather fill it out in person, Walmart has forms available.

“People can typically get vaccinated within ten minutes if they go online,” Smith said. “If they come and they call over the phone to make an appointment, it can take up to 15 minutes, but it’s a very quick process.”

After you receive your first dose, you will receive a COVID-19 vaccination card with a date and time for your second dose.

To schedule an appointment at Walmart, click here.