9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,032 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,032.
Those patients range in age from 15-years-old to 74-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,553 (59.4%)
38301: 3,272 (29.7%)
38356: 188 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 203 (1.8%)
38343: 75 (0.7%)
38313: 231 (2.1%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 147 (1.3%)
38006: 7 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,942 (26.7%)
White: 4,797 (43.5%)
Asian: 52 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 259 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,776 (25.1%)
Gender:
Female: 6,155 (55.8%)
Male: 4,797 (43.5%)
Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,434 (94.6%)
Not recovered: 92 (0.8%)
Better: 144 (1.3%)
Unknown: 149 (1.4%)
Deaths: 213 (1.9%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 567 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,262 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,877 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,598 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,585 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,597 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,284 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 708 (6.4%)
80+: 451 (4.1%)
Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.