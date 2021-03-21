Residents share how they plan to spend the third round of stimulus checks

JACKSON, Tenn.–Another stimulus check has already started hitting the bank accounts.

This third round of checks is over double the amount from the previous check passed in December.

Stimulus receiver, John Woods, said that money went straight to bills.

“Pay bills, pay car note, pay house note,” said Woods.

The checks total $1,400 for each person who qualifies.

This means individuals with an annual income of $75,000 or less, heads of households making up to $112,500, or a married couple making up to $150,000.

For anyone that also has dependents, each one receives a check.

Resident Valissa Turner said she used her money for essentials for both her and her children.

“I used it to pay off bills, past due bills. I got the kids a couple of things,” said Turner.

For Tim Harms, he used the previous stimulus for an expensive surgery.

“Last time I actually spent it on helping my wife get cataract surgery with lens implants,” said Harms.

Harms hopes to use the third stimulus to pay off credit cards.

To track the status of your stimulus check, click here