2011 – 2021

Ruby Magdalene Hamm, age 9, resident of St. Augustine, Florida, entered Jesus’ loving arms on Monday, March 15, 2021 with her family surrounding her.

Ruby was born on June 1, 2011 in Huntsville, Alabama, the daughter of Shannon and Heather Rogers Hamm.

She was an outgoing little girl who loved to dance, sing, play in the swimming pool and play with her dogs, O’Hara and Teddy.

Ruby loved to play with her sister, Scarlett, and play dress-up as a Princess and Police Officer.

She loved going to school, where she treated everyone with love and kindness.

Ruby was known to serenade her school friends with her favorite songs.

She liked to cheer people up by giving them handmade pictures and notes.

She was like a little Mayor, wanting everyone to get along with each other and ensured she spoke to everyone she passed by.

When Ruby grew up, she wanted to be a federal agent, spy, police officer or country music singer, depending on what day of the week you asked her.

She loved her family and everyone around her. Ruby was a child of God and loved Jesus with all her heart.

She enjoyed life to the fullest and could always be seen with a big smile on her face.

Ruby is survived by her parents, Shannon and Heather Rogers Hamm; her sister, Scarlett; her maternal grandparents, Brenda and David Lloyd; and her dogs, O’Hara and Teddy.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Delton and Faye Hamm and her maternal grandfather, Bennie “Jay” Rogers.

Funeral Services for Ruby were held at 3 P.M. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment followed in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Condolences may be left on the online guestbook here.