4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,036 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,036.
Those patients range in age from 19-years-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,557 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,272 (29.7%)
- 38356: 188 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 203 (1.8%)
- 38343: 75 (0.7%)
- 38313: 231 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 147 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,943 (26.7%)
- White: 4,797 (43.4%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 259 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,779 (25.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,156 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,800 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,434 (94.5%)
- Not recovered: 95 (0.9%)
- Better: 144 (1.3%)
- Unknown: 150 (1.4%)
- Deaths: 213 (1.9%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 567 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,264 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,877 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,598 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,586 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,597 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,283 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 710 (6.4%)
- 80+: 451 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.