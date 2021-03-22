COVID-19 vaccinations to open Tennesseans age 16+ by April 5

JACKSON, Tenn. — COVID-19 vaccines are readily available, and most restrictions will be lifted within two weeks.

“All Tennesseans, aged 16 plus, will be eligible in Tennessee to get a vaccine no later than April 5,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says phase three is on the horizon.

“Phase 3 are some unique populations that are very contained, like college campuses and corrections and other congregate living settings. It also includes grocery workers,” Piercey said.

Piercey says the state has almost half a million vaccination appointments available, which is a contributing factor to the change in restrictions.

“We’re finally, finally, at a point where supply is opening up where we can make all Tennesseans eligible,” Piercey said.

Piercey says she is excited, and hopes that this is the last phase of COVID-19 vaccinations and a step toward the end of the pandemic in Tennessee.

