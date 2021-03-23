Humboldt elementary school receives TVA STEM grant

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An elementary school has been awarded a Tennessee Valley Authority STEM grant.

East Elementary in Humboldt was awarded a $5,000 grant Tuesday. The grant will be used to purchase new laptops for the students.

East Elementary does not currently have a STEM program, but with the new laptops and technology, they have hopes to gain one.

Interim Principal Danielle Hicks says having the additional technology tools will aid in easing the strain that is faced during a difficult time.

“It’s very important because in this pandemic we’ve noticed that our children in particular are losing a lot of academics, they’re missing a lot of things, and we want to be sure that we’re providing what they need in this pandemic,” Hicks said.

The students also received coloring book masks.