MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A McNairy County attorney has been reinstated to practice law, according to a news release.

Bobby Gene Gray was suspended by the state on January 7 for three years, with eight months of that to be served as an active suspension and the remainder to be served on probation, the release says.

Gray petitioned to be reinstated on January 28, and that petition was granted, according to a news release.