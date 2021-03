It happens to all of us: you’re driving along, enjoying the views, and all of a sudden, you hear a beep.

You look down, and a symbol you’ve never noticed before appears on your dashboard. Some symbols are more obvious than others. However, it’s important to know exactly what they mean in case you need to pull over and call for help.

Do you know what this dashboard icon means? Low fuel

Fill up on the left side

Turn left for gas

Return fuel nozzle to pump