The Sound of Jackson | Ep. 10 | Kimberly Newsom

Last year, WBBJ brought you the story of a woman who lost both her jobs when the pandemic struck, but turned her luck around when she won a recording session at a Nashville studio through an online singing competition.

One year later, we catch up with Kimberly Newsom as that song is finally seeing the light of day.

