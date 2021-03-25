5 deaths, 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed five additional deaths due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 72-year-old man, who died Oct. 14, 2020
- an 88-year-old woman, who died Dec. 12, 2020
- a 74-year-old man, who died Feb. 6
- a 66-year-old woman, who died Feb. 17
- a 74-year-old man, who died Feb. 27
A total of 225 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another five cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,051.
Those patients range in age from 15-years-old to 48-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,561 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,281 (29.7%)
- 38356: 189 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 202 (1.8%)
- 38343: 75 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 147 (1.3%)
- 38006: 8 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,959 (26.8%)
- White: 4,808 (43.5%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 259 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,767 (25%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,164 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,807 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,746 (97.3%)
- Not recovered: 13 (0.1%)
- Better: 29 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 38 (0.4%)
- Deaths: 225 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 566 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,267 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,879 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,601 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,591 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,598 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,285 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 710 (6.4%)
- 80+: 452 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.