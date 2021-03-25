Medical group hosts webinar on COVID-19 long-haulers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical clinic hosted a webinar to help individuals who have experienced post-COVID-19 symptoms.

New Life Medical Group offered the free webinar for West Tennesseans who are living with long-term post-COVID-19 symptoms, or what may be called COVID-19 long-haulers.

They also provided some insight on the treatment the clinic has to offer.

“The treatments that we are using are not unique to me. Multiple clinics across the country are looking at different treatment,” said Clinic Director Dr. Roy Schmidt.

During the webinar, individuals learned how to heal and improve their quality of life.

Schmidt says he hopes the information being offered will help those who have had the virus. Many still suffer from fatigue, fogginess or joint pain.

The hope is that they’ll be able to return to their pre-COVID well-being.

“There is less damage. It’s just like everything else. If the body can start to recover sooner it can do it much better,” Schmidt said.

He also advises those who suffer from those symptoms to reach out to a clinic that has experience with treating COVID-19 patients.

