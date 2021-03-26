Bargain hunters seeks deals during first day of ‘Finder Keepers’ sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local consignment sale is bringing in plenty of people to shop for a good cause.

When you walk into Jackson Christian School’s gymnasium, you can find racks full of clothes, kids school uniforms and so much more.

“The consignment sale is a fundraiser for our school, but it also kind of helps people get rid of the things they don’t want anymore, but somebody else could really use,” said Sarah Patrick, the sale’s organizer.

The semi-annual Finders Keepers consignment sale brings in crowds of people looking for that great deal.

One family says they came to shop for school uniforms to get their kids through the rest of the year.

“I’m shopping for my grandchildren and my son that goes to school here,” said shopper Mandy Cran.

“We’re shopping for bargains. We’re bargain hunters,” Diane Cran said.

Patrick says due to COVID-19 guidelines, they are having to do things a little different. However, she says it is much better than when the pandemic first started.

“You know we temperature check and do a few more things,” Patrick said.

Patrick says she hopes the next semi-annual sale will be a success. If you missed Friday’s consignment sale, don’t worry.

It will take place again Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.